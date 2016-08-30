WASHINGTON Aug 30 The White House said on Tuesday it was concerned about a European Commission order for Apple Inc to pay billions in unpaid taxes to Ireland because it seemed TO undermine joint U.S.-EU progress on creating a more fair international tax system.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was possible the EU order for Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in back taxes could be unfair to U.S. taxpayers because Apple might be able to claim it in the United States as a tax deduction.
"We are concerned about a unilateral approach ... that threaten to undermine progress that we have made collaboratively with the Europeans to make the international taxation system fair," Earnest told a briefing. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 1-EU telecom regulators take strict view of net neutrality rules
* Telecoms firms limited in how they treat different types of data (Adds Liberty Global comment, citizens' group comment)
Chevron wins dismissal of claims of poor savings plan oversight
NEW YORK, Aug 30 A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Chevron Corp workers who said the oil company breached its fiduciary duties by putting costly and poorly performing investment options in a $19 billion employee savings plan.
Twitter to share ad revenue on videos by U.S. individual users
Aug 30 Twitter Inc said it would share some of the advertising revenue on videos created by its individual users in the United States as part of an expanded video advertising program.