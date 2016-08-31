WASHINGTON Aug 31 The European Commission's order that Apple pay back taxes to Ireland could hurt Europe's economic outlook, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.
Lew said the EU's action was "inconsistent" with well-established tax law and the uncertainty caused by this might ultimately not be good got the European economy. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
