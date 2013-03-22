FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators monitoring distribution of Apple's iPad, iPhone
March 22, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

EU antitrust regulators monitoring distribution of Apple's iPad, iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have been informed of possible anti-competitive issues related to distribution of Apple’s iPhone and iPad tablets, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday.

“The Commission has been made aware of Apple’s distribution practices for iPhone and iPad. There have been no formal complaints though,” Antoine Colombani told a daily briefing.

“Generally, we are actively monitoring developments in this market. We will of course intervene if there are indications of anticompetitive behaviour to the detriment of consumers.”

