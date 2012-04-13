FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says concerned over Argentina's YPF plans
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

EU says concerned over Argentina's YPF plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 13 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Friday it had expressed its concerns to Argentina over reports of plans to nationalise part of the country’s biggest energy firm YPF, majority owned by Spain’s Repsol.

“I can confirm that the European Commission, through the EU delegation in Argentina, has expressed its concerns to the Argentinian government,” Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a daily news briefing.

“We hope that the Argentinian government will ensure that they abide by their international commitments when it comes to the protection of international investments on their territory.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Charlie Dunmore)

