May 25, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

EU files WTO suit against Argentina's import restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Union filed a suit against Argentina’s import restrictions with the World Trade Organisation on Friday, intensifying the disputes between the South American nation and its trading partners.

The EU’s executive Commission said Argentina had put into place restrictive measures, including an import licensing regime and an obligation on companies to balance imports with exports.

“Argentina’s import restrictions violate international trade rules and must be removed,” EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement.

“These measures are causing very real damage to EU companies - hurting jobs and our economy as a whole... The trade and investment climate in Argentina is clearly getting worse.”

