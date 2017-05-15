Aspen under EU antitrust spotlight over excessive cancer drug prices

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether Aspen Pharmacare is charging excessive prices for five key cancer drugs in a move which could lead to a hefty fine for Africa's largest generic drugmaker.

The European Commission said on Monday that it was looking into information that Aspen has imposed hefty and unjustified price increases of up to several hundred percent, and has withdrawn the drugs in some EU countries or threatened to do so in others.

Aspen acquired the medicines after their patent protection had expired. Its shares extended losses on news of the EU probe and were down 3.6 percent at 275.26 rand by 1307 GMT versus a 0.3 percent fall in Johannesburg's Top-40 index.

The EU competition enforcer said the probe will focus on niche medicines containing the active pharmaceutical ingredients chlorambucil, melphalan, mercaptopurine, tioguanine and busulfan for treating cancer such as hematologic tumours.

"Companies should be rewarded for producing these pharmaceuticals to ensure that they keep making them into the future. But when the price of a drug suddenly goes up by several hundred percent, this is something the Commission may look at," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Aspen said the EU probe concerned several of its European subsidiaries, adding that it would work constructively with the Commission.

The investigation will cover all of Europe except Italy, which hit the company with a five-million-euro fine in October last year for price hikes up to 1,500 percent for some key drugs.

The EU enforcer can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching the bloc's antitrust rules. It handed down multi-million euro penalties to a number of drugmakers in recent years for various offences.

Aspen, based in the South African city of Durban, has seen a more than nine-fold rise in its share price since 2008 on the back of its overseas expansion as it benefits from the expiry of patents on best-selling drugs. (Additional reporting by Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg)