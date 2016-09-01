FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says no new state aid in Austrian deal with bad bank creditors
September 1, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

EU says no new state aid in Austrian deal with bad bank creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Austria's deal with creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution does not involve new state aid, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Heta, the state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, plans to wind down the vast majority of its property, machines and bad loans by the end of 2018.

Austria has offered to settle creditor liabilities on the basis of a memorandum of understanding.

"The settlement involved no new state aid, because it is only a pay-out to beneficiaries of a previously approved State guarantee," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

