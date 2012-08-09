EU antitrust regulators to probe car parts cartel

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether some manufacturers of car electrical wire systems formed a cartel in breach of EU rules.

The European Commission said the investigation followed raids on the companies more than two years ago. It did not name the firms.

“The opening of proceedings means the Commission will treat this case as a matter of priority, without prejudging the outcome of the investigation,” the EU watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)