CORRECTED-EU antitrust regulators fine Schaeffler, four others 953 mln euros
#Corrections News
March 19, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-EU antitrust regulators fine Schaeffler, four others 953 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to SKF from SFK)

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined German engineering group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F, Sweden’s SKF and three Japanese car parts makers a total 953.3 million euros ($1.33 billion) on Wednesday for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.

Schaeffler received the biggest fine at 370.5 million euros while SKF’s sanction came to 315.1 million euros, the second-largest.

The fines for NTN, NSK and NFC were 201.35 million euros, 62.4 million and 3.96 million respectively. The five companies acknowledged taking part in the cartel in return for a 10 percent cut in their penalties.

JTEKT escaped a sanction as it alerted the cartel to the European Commission.

The EU antitrust authority said the cartel lasted for more than seven years between April 2004 and July 2011.

$1 = 0.7188 Euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, edit by Martin Santa and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
