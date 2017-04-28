FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EU regulators drop antitrust probe into Faurecia, others
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 4 months ago

EU regulators drop antitrust probe into Faurecia, others

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.

The auto industry has been hit with multi-million euro fines by regulators worldwide in recent years for fixing prices of products including thermal systems, seatbelts, radiators, windscreen wipers, ball bearings and car air conditioning.

The European Commission said at the time of the raids in March 2014 they were concerned the companies may have operated a cartel and abused their dominance in the market for exhaust systems.

It did not name the companies. However French auto parts maker Faurecia, which is 46.6 percent owned by French carmaker PSA Group, TenneCo and Eberspaecher all confirmed they had been raided.

The EU competition enforcer said the case had been administratively closed without providing details. It can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching the bloc's rules.

TenneCo said it a separate statement it had been notified by the European Commission that the inquiry was closed.

Other investigations are ongoing into auto supplies markets including airbags, steering wheels and capacitors. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.