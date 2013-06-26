FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany won't support EU auto CO2 emissions deal -sources
June 26, 2013

Germany won't support EU auto CO2 emissions deal -sources

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany will not support a European Union compromise deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for all new EU automobiles from 2020, government sources told Reuters in Berlin on Wednesday.

The sources said the deal would be too much of a burden on luxury German car makers like Daimler and BMW .

The EU’s outline agreement on implementing a target of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (g/km) still needs the official endorsement of EU member states.

Member states last week rejected a German plan that would have allowed automakers to carry over credits to pollute accrued before the new rules kick in 2020.

Germany as a whole is at the upper end of the EU emissions range, with 147 g/km in 2011, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). The EU fleet average is around 132 g/km, so it should meet an existing goal of 130 g/km phased in between 2012 and 2015.

