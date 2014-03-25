EU antitrust regulators raid auto exhaust systems makers

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators raided several auto exhaust systems makers on suspicion the companies may have taken part in a cartel and abused their dominance, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU competition authority did not name the companies nor the countries where the raids took place, in line with its usual policy.

The Commission, which can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules, earlier this month hit German engineering group Schaeffler, Sweden’s SKF and three Japanese car parts makers with a total 953.3 million euros. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)