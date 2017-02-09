* EU flag carriers have complained of unfair competition
from Gulf
* Gulf carriers reject accusations of receiving unfair state
aid
* EU could impose duties or suspend traffic rights - draft
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 The European Commission is set
to revamp a law enabling it to impose duties on non-EU airlines
or suspend their flying rights if it finds they have caused
injury to European airlines, as it seeks to counter rising
competition from Gulf carriers.
In a draft proposal seen by Reuters, the European Union
executive aims to guarantee fair competition between airlines in
the bloc by tackling unfair business practices by foreign
airlines and their governments which cannot be addressed through
open skies agreements.
These include illegal government subsidies or favourable
treatment when it comes to slot allocation, ground handling
services, airport charges and refuelling, among others.
The proposal is likely to stoke tensions between European
legacy carriers - hit by increased competition on long-haul
routes and shifting traffic flows to Asia - and the three major
Middle Eastern airlines.
Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways have faced
accusations of receiving illegal state subsides, which they
deny.
The Commission has come under heavy pressure from France and
Germany as well as their flag carriers, Air France KLM
and Lufthansa, to do more to tackle the challenge
posed by the Gulf airlines.
Lufthansa has started cooperating with Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad. But the issue of unfair competition has not gone away,
with Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr repeating last week that he
rejected subsidies as he signed a catering deal and maintenance
project with Etihad.
"It is not a secret that Lufthansa has always been and
remains an opponent of state subsidies," he said at a press
conference in Abu Dhabi.
The draft law would replace the current one, adopted in 2004
to counter unfair pricing practices by U.S. airlines on
transatlantic routes. It has never been used and is widely
considered to be ineffective.
Under the draft proposal, an EU member state, airline or
airline association will be able to submit a complaint to the
Commission, which will open an investigation if there is "prima
facie" evidence of a practice causing injury or "threat of
injury" to one or more EU carriers.
During the probe, which should be concluded within two
years, the Commission may carry out investigations in the third
country concerned if the government and foreign carrier have
given their consent.
Where the Commission concludes that a European carrier has
suffered injury or threat of injury because of unfair practices
from a country or airline, it may impose duties or suspend
"concessions, services or rights of the third country air
carrier" or the rights of the third country.
However, the Commission will not adopt redressive measures
if their impact on EU citizens or interested parties "would be
negative and clearly disproportionate compared to any advantages
given to the Union air carrier(s) concerned," according to the
document.
U.S. OPEN SKIES
At the same time, major U.S. carriers American Airlines
Group, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines
have resumed their campaign against the Gulf carriers by
pressuring the new U.S. administration to renegotiate its open
skies agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways, have staunchly
refuted the allegations of receiving illegal government
subsidies and say U.S. and EU airlines are being protectionist.
U.S. aviation executives met U.S. President Donald Trump on
Thursday.
While the proposal is mainly envisaged for dealing with
disputes with countries which do not have an open skies
agreement with the bloc - such agreements typically have fair
competition and dispute settlement provisions - it will not
preclude the Commission from opening an investigation where
there is an air services agreement.
Such agreements, at the moment often done on a bilateral
basis between the governments of two countries, set out where
and how often foreign airlines could fly into the EU, and vice
versa.
The Commission received a mandate to start negotiations on
air services agreements with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates
last year. So far, discussions have only started with Qatar.
The draft may still change before it is formally published,
expected on April 26, and will require the agreement of the
European Parliament and member states before becoming law.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas)