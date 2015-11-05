FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to suggest loosening rules on foreign ownership of European airlines - draft
November 5, 2015 / 5:36 PM / in 2 years

EU to suggest loosening rules on foreign ownership of European airlines - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission will suggest loosening EU rules limiting the foreign ownership and control of European airlines, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Under current rules foreign investors cannot own more than 49 percent of a European airline, and the control of the company must remain in EU hands, something the EU executive says deters investors.

“A relaxation of ownership and control rules should be pursued on the basis of reciprocity through bilateral air services agreement and at the multilateral level,” the draft aviation strategy document says.

The Commission is expected to unveil the proposal next month. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)

