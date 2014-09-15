FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators expect Novo Banco sale to proceed as agreed
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators expect Novo Banco sale to proceed as agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators expect Portugal to sell Novo Banco, the successor to troubled Banco Espirito Santo (BES), in line with a pledge made in return for regulatory approval of its 4.9-billion-euro state bailout.

“There is a decision which was taken by the (European) Commission in August concerning the resolution of BES, so we are confident the new team will implement the commitments included in that decision,” Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani told a daily news briefing.

Earlier on Mnday, Portuguese Premier Pedro Passos Coelho said the sale could not be rushed and that the divestment should be on the best possible terms. {ID:nL6N0RG1XA] (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.