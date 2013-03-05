FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators stick to minimal Bankia share valuation - source
March 5, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

EU regulators stick to minimal Bankia share valuation - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators will order shares of nationalised Spanish bank Bankia be valued at 0.01 euros each, resisting pressure from Spanish authorities for a higher price, a European Commission source said.

Bankia’s minimal valuation is being disputed by Spanish authorities, which had been seeking a 0.10 euros per share valuation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

The figure is crucial as Bankia prepares to swap debt into shares as part of a 10.7 billion euro ($13.9 billion) capital hike, affecting hundreds of thousands of small investors.

$1 = 0.7687 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Phil Blenkinsop

