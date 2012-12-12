FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deal within reach on banking supervision-Britain's Osborne
December 12, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Deal within reach on banking supervision-Britain's Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Union should be able to clinch a deal on a new system of banking supervision on Wednesday, Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne told his counterparts.

“I think that we have a lot of agreement around this table. If we work hard today there is no reason we cannot have an agreement,” Osborne told a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

But he said the European Central Bank should not have powers to intervene in banks outside the euro zone.

“It would be very difficult for us to accept that the ECB could exercise certain powers for Deutsche Bank in London. That would be an unfair arrangement,” he said.

