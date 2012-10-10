EBA regulator airs euro zone bank union concerns

* Supervisor flags concerns on deposit shifts to new union

* EBA’s Enria suggests rebalance of powers

By Claire Davenport

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Countries that stay outside a European banking union should be given safeguards against being sidelined, one of Europe’s top bank regulators said on Wednesday, in remarks that will add to the momentum from Sweden and others pushing to alter the scheme.

Last month the European Commission proposed that the European Central Bank take charge of supervising all banks in the euro zone in a gradual process starting in January, as a first step towards creating a banking union under which euro zone countries would eventually jointly back their banks.

But the plan has sparked concerns among the 10 EU countries which do not use the euro that they will be indirectly affected by the ECB’s new supervisory powers and put at a competitive disadvantage, whether they choose to join the scheme or not.

On Wednesday the head of the European Banking Authority, voiced concerns already flagged by some non-euro countries that banks outside the union may see nervous depositors shift their savings to a lender under the watch of the ECB.

“In the moment when the concern of the market is about the strength of the safety nets, deposits might flow from one set of banks to another,” Andrea Enria told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

He also suggested changing the current voting rules when regulators meet under the broader umbrella of the European Banking Authority, a gathering that would otherwise be dominated by a club of countries in the banking union.

One solution, said Enria, could be to create an independent panel to take decisions concerning the entire European Union.

“I would suggest that new mechanisms for decision making be considered, which are less based on country representation and country weights,” Enria said. “After all, the EBA is requested to make technical decisions that work for the single market.”

Winning broad support for a prompt introduction of the new supervisory framework for the euro zone’s banks is important because it should allow its rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to directly inject much-needed capital into banks, such as those in Spain.

But it requires the blessing of all 27 countries in the European Union before it can go ahead.

Poland’s deputy finance minister raised the same concerns. “The dramatic shift of deposits from one country to another could ruin the stable banking sector,” Jacek Dominik told EU lawmakers in the same hearing.

European Union ministers examined a proposal earlier this week to limit planned new powers for the European Central Bank to supervise lenders, in a bid to allay the concerns of countries outside the euro zone over a new banking union.

In the document, seen by Reuters, the ministers recommend a counterweight to the central bank’s authority to withdraw a bank’s licence, the ultimate threat a supervisor holds, by giving national regulators a large say in such a decision.

They also suggest a way for countries outside the currency area that choose to join the banking union, subjecting their banks to ECB control, to leave it again, by allowing them to “request the ECB to terminate the close cooperation at any time”.

London is worried that the ECB, emboldened by its new powers, will demand regulation that could undermine the city’s position as Europe’s financial capital.

Set up to coordinate the supervision of banks in response to the financial crisis, the EBA is run by regulators from across the European Union and is seen as a possible counterweight to the ECB’s new supervisory role.