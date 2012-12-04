FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU bank deal unlikely on Tues, talks to continue - sources
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

EU bank deal unlikely on Tues, talks to continue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are unlikely to reach a deal on bank oversight on Tuesday and are set to meet for further negotiations on Dec. 12, EU officials told Reuters.

“There’s not going to be a deal today. They’ll meet again on Dec. 12 ahead of the summit,” one source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity and referring to the EU leaders summit in Brussels on Dec. 13-14.

That was echoed by two more sources close to the talks.

Ministers were meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to finalise plans to put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks, trying to meet a pledge to complete the legal framework for banking union by year-end.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.