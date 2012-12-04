FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Moscovici: ECB must supervise all banks, avoid dual system
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

France's Moscovici: ECB must supervise all banks, avoid dual system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must police all banks in a new supervisory system and avoid a two-tier approach, France’s Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

“We have no remit for a dual system of supervision which would call into question the existence of a single system for some banks,” Moscovici said in a publicly-aired exchange of views with fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels.

“The ECB must supervise all banks with a European passport,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and John O‘Donnell. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.