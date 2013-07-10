FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU bank closure plan overlooks state interests - German official
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

EU bank closure plan overlooks state interests - German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission does not sufficiently take into account euro zone member states’ interests or legal concerns with its proposal on how to salvage or shut failed banks, a German government source said on Wednesday.

“The process should be European but we want the competence to take individual decisions to rest with the member states, at least those who are most affected and who give the money,” said the official, who is involved in banking union negotiations.

“On the basis of this criticism, we must significantly modify the proposal... or we believe the process will be significantly slowed down because we cannot agree on a reasonable, and above all legally sound, overall picture,” said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.