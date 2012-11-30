Denmark wants final say on decisions if joins EU bank union

COPENHAGEN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Denmark could join a single European banking supervision under the control of the European Central Bank if it is not compelled to obey all its decisions, its European affairs minster said on Friday.

European Affairs Minister Margrethe Vestager told Reuters the small Nordic euro outsider aimed to vote “yes” to a joint supervisory scheme, but would not accept being overruled by the ECB.

“Therefore, Denmark demands, as a critical condition, that we have the right to be exempt from the supervision council’s decisions should we judge that to be best for Denmark,” she said.

Making the ECB the supervisor for lenders in the countries that use the euro, and others that sign up, would be the first of three pillars in a banking union and one that EU leaders, who meet on Dec. 13-14, have committed to complete by year-end.

Euro outsiders such as Sweden and Britain are resisiting handing over supervision of its banks to the ECB, which is answerable only to the euro nations and over which outsiders would have little influence. (Reporting by Erik Matzen; editing by Ron Askew)