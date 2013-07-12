FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France backs EU Commission's bank resolution plans
July 12, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

France backs EU Commission's bank resolution plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France threw its support on Friday behind European Commission plans for a new agency to wind down troubled banks, setting Paris up for a new clash with Germany over a key euro zone policy.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici welcomed the proposals for a so-called bank resolution mechanism, which he said would be one of the key pillars of the euro zone’s banking union along with joint supervision and deposit guarantees.

“Now we have to work out the details of the mechanism for resolving banking crises within the euro zone, which requires the capacity to respond quickly,” Moscovici said in a statement.

While France has from the start been a key supporter of the broader concept of banking union within the euro zone, Germany has had reservations and criticised the Commission’s proposals as out of step with EU law. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
