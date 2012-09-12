FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barroso: ECB should oversee all banks in banking union
September 12, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Barroso: ECB should oversee all banks in banking union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should take a core role in supervising all banks in the euro zone, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday, outlining what he said was a “quantum leap” in the move towards a banking union.

“The Commission is presenting legislative proposals for a single European supervisory mechanism,” Barroso told the European Parliament.

”This is a quantum leap - the stepping stone to a banking union.

“The single supervisory mechanism proposed today will create a reinforced architecture, with a core role for the European Central Bank,” he said.

“Supervision must be able to look everywhere because systemic risks can be anywhere, not just in so-called systemically relevant banks.”

The proposed banking union foresees three steps: the ECB firstly getting the power to monitor all euro zone banks and others in the wider European Union that agree to the oversight; the establishment of a fund to close troubled banks; and a fully fledged scheme to protect citizens’ deposits across the euro zone.

