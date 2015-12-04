FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators drop case against 13 banks, Markit and ISDA still in focus
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 4, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators drop case against 13 banks, Markit and ISDA still in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday charges against 13 banks including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank related to credit swaps but said the case against Markit and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association would continue.

The European Commission in July 2013 charged the group with blocking Deutsche Boerse and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from the lucrative credit derivatives market (CDS) in 2007 and 2008.

The EU executive said it closed the case against the 13 banks because it did not have sufficient evidence of wrongdoing by the lenders.

“This closure does not prejudge the outcome of the Commission’s investigation regarding (financial data company) Markit, and ISDA, which is ongoing,” it said in a statement.

The 13 banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Bear Stearns, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.