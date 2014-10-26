UPDATE 1-Austria's Volksbanken, being wound down, had 865 mln eur capital gap

* Association of Volksbanks had gap of 865 million euros

VIENNA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Austria’s part-nationalised Volksbanken failed European banking stress tests announced Sunday while five other Austrian banks passed without problems.

The Association of Volksbanks - which includes the regional banks that own a majority of flagship Volksbanken AG - faced a capital shortfall of 865 million euros ($1.10 billion) under the tests that used figures at end-2013 as the benchmark.

The Austrian National Bank said the capital shortfall was for 2016 and did not reflect restructuring steps, and that Volksbanken met regulatory standards at present.

Volksbanken Chief Executive Stephan Koren said the result was not a surprise, noting the bank had said repeatedly the group would need additional capital over the next few years.

“Together with the authorities, Volksbanken AG will now flesh out its plans for restructuring the Association of Volksbanks, which were unveiled back in early October,” he said.

Volksbanken AG had already announced plans to hand that role to a fellow bank in the group and then wind itself down to avoid a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug.

Erste Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl had complained that the stress test was slanted against banks that like his are active in central and eastern Europe given the tough assumptions it made for economic developments in the region.

But Austrian National Bank Vice Governor Andreas Ittner said the exercise underscored the central bank’s call for banks to bulk up their balance sheets and improve profitability.

“Overall this was an adequate stress for Austrian banks,” he said.

“Passing the health check does not mean going back to business as usual,” he told reporters, but said the tests would help restore confidence in banks’ ability to absorb shocks.

Austrian officials had signalled in advance that Austrian banks except Volksbanken were expected to pass the test.

The six Austrian lenders tested were: BAWAG PSK ; Erste Group; Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its two big shareholders Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich ; and the Volksbanken group.

Like the big Austrian banks, two Russian banks based in Austria will fall under direct ECB supervision as of next month.