AXA's Belgian unit says received 225 mln euros capital from AXA

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Belgian arm of French insurance group AXA said on Friday it had received 225 million euros ($284.7 million) in extra funds from its parent on the eve of the European Central Bank’s stress test.

AXA Bank Europe received a direct capital increase of 135 million euros from AXA at the end of September, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

The Belgian unit also said that it had issued 90 million euros of convertible bonds to AXA last month.

AXA Bank Europe is among the 130 banks for which the ECB is carrying out an asset health check and stress test, although AXA itself is not part of the ECB review.

AXA had earlier declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Matthieu Protard in Paris; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)