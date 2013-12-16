FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone bank fund would need ESM backing - Irish FinMin
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Euro zone bank fund would need ESM backing - Irish FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A proposed European fund to wind down banks is not enough on its own and would need backing from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund, Ireland’s finance minister said on Monday.

“The conversation, rather than the paperwork, would suggest a fund of maybe 55 billion euros, somewhere in that neighbourhood,” Michael Noonan told Reuters.

“I think if it’s supported by an appropriate backstop it would be sufficient, but on its own it wouldn‘t. Access to the ESM would be the backstop that would be appropriate.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.