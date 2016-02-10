FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU authorises Italian, Hungarian plans on banks' bad loans
February 10, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

EU authorises Italian, Hungarian plans on banks' bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday gave its formal green light to plans in Italy and Hungary to help banks unload bad loans in a bid to restore affected credit markets, the EU executive said in a statement.

The Italian government had reached a preliminary deal in January with the EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on a plan to address the mountain of non-performing loans in banks’ balance sheets.

The formal authorisation comes as the Italian government is readying a new law to apply the deal.

The Italian plan foresees a state guarantee to help banks sell their bad loans to individually managed entities.

The Hungarian plan relies instead on a bad bank that will absorb non-performing loans. In both cases the loans will be sold at market prices, the Commission said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
