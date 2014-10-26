FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

German stress test results put doubters to rest - watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s thorough checks of the financial stability of German lenders have shown them to be in rude health and should dispel lingering doubts, the head of Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin said on Sunday.

Only one of the 25 German banks subjected to the stress test failed the examination. That lender - Muenchener Hyp - has since raised more than 400 million euros ($507 million) to close its capital gap, Bafin President Elke Koenig said in the text of a speech reviewing the results.

“No bank in Germany has a net capital shortfall,” she said.

“German banks have shown that they are well capitalised, refuting the doubters,” she added.

The health checks were carried out in preparation for the ECB taking over banking supervision in the euro zone on Nov. 4.

In the weeks leading up to the release of the test results, there had been frequent speculation that important lenders could fail the tests.

$1 = 0.7893 euro Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

