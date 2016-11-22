FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EU plans to add new bank creditor class to bear losses -draft
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 9 months ago

EU plans to add new bank creditor class to bear losses -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European banks would be able to issue a new category of debt that could be wiped out in a crisis only after shares and bonds but before more secured instruments, such as covered deposits, under a draft EU law seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The proposal aims at facilitating the building up of banks' capital buffers against losses at time when shares and bonds are losing value, forcing lenders to pay more to build the required cushions.

The draft law, to be published by the European Commission on Wednesday, would create a new category of "non-preferred" debt instruments that would be bailed-in -- suffer losses -- only during a bank resolution, the draft text said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.