Carige plans cash call for at least 500 mln euros after stress tests

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros by selling new shares to investors after stress tests carried out by European authorities unveiled a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.

Genoa-based Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena are the only two Italian banks - among the nine that were found short of capital at the end of last year by the stress tests - that still need to raise cash despite having carried out share sales in the course of 2014.

Carige said sales of insurance, private banking and consumer lending assets should help it fill the capital gap as part of measures which requires approval by the European Central Bank.

Carige said it had a commitment from investment bank Mediobanca to pre-underwrite the capital increase for up to 650 million euros should the ECB require a bigger cash call.