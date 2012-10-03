FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Barroso: leaders agreed on direct ESM aid for banks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

EU's Barroso: leaders agreed on direct ESM aid for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European leaders have clearly agreed that the euro zone’s rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, should be able to directly recapitalise banks once a supervisory mechanism has been put in place, the president of the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“Heads of state and government agreed on 29 June that the future ESM should have the possibility to recapitalise banks directly, once the new supervisory mechanism is in place,” Jose Manuel Barroso told journalists, after a meeting with Ireland’s Prime Minister, Enda Kenny.

“This was agreed clearly in that meeting.”

Last month, the June agreement appeared to unravel when Germany, the Netherlands and Finland laid out the terms under which they would be willing to allow the European Stability Mechanism grant such assistance. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.