Barroso: bank resolution plan is step to EU banking union
June 6, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Barroso: bank resolution plan is step to EU banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s new proposals on banking resolution are an essential step towards the banking union the European Central Bank and others are pushing for, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

The proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, recommends closer coordination between countries and the granting of powers to force losses on the bondholders of failing banks to prevent a repeat of the chaos after the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

“Today’s proposal is an essential step towards Banking Union in the EU and will make the banking sector more responsible,” Barroso said in a statement.

“Two weeks ahead of the summit in Los Cabos, the Commission is presenting a proposal which will help protect our taxpayers and economies from the impact of any future bank failure.” (Reporting by Luke Baker)

