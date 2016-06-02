FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU watchdog warns banks over "bail-in" bond sales to retail customers
June 2, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

EU watchdog warns banks over "bail-in" bond sales to retail customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Banks must spell out the risks to investors from buying bonds that can be written down to shore up an ailing bank, the European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

Banks are having to issue such bonds to top up core capital reserves to help them to cope with severe market shocks without calling on taxpayers to rescue them.

The European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement that banks were likely to issue a significant amount of such debt, but that retail investors in particular might not be aware of the risks they may face.

The regulator is anxious to stop any potential mis-selling scandal in the future.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Jane Merriman

