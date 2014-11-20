FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court adviser recommends upholding limit on bank bonuses
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

EU court adviser recommends upholding limit on bank bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A legal adviser to the European Court of Justice recommended on Thursday that the court uphold the European Union’s cap on bankers’ bonuses after a complaint by Britain.

The EU law limits a bonus to no more than a banker’s fixed pay, or twice that level with shareholder approval. The aim is to curb excessive risk-taking in banking that led to the financial crisis.

The adviser to the court, known as the advocate general, found that the limit on banker bonuses was valid and did not restrict the total amount of pay. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.