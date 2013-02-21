FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish finance minister sees compromise in EU banker bonus talks
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Irish finance minister sees compromise in EU banker bonus talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ireland, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, expects a compromise to be secured on a proposal to cap bankers’ bonuses, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

Negotiations stalled on Tuesday after EU countries and the bloc’s parliament clashed over how far to go in curbing pay for the industry’s top earners.

“We think there is a median where a settlement can be reached without upsetting the cost base in the city of London or without depriving people of rightfully earned bonuses,” Noonan said in an interview with Bloomberg television. “But it has to be done in a new formulation.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.