FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Too much country discretion in EU banking rules - BIS head Caruana
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Too much country discretion in EU banking rules - BIS head Caruana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - There remains too much country specific discretion in the European Union’s single banking ‘rulebook’ and more focus needs to be given to potentially risky small banks, the head of the Bank For International Settlements said on Friday.

Jaime Caruana, the General Manager of the Swiss-based forum of major central banks, said it “would be good” if work on harmonising the EU’s banking rules continued and cautioned against what he described as “excessive” national discretions.

“I don’t think it would be good to have diverse definitions of non-performing loans,” he said at a European Banking Authority conference.

“I would also be in favour of more proportionality (in focus on risks),” he added. The focus “should be more on risks, not just on size” and also said the ties between banks and the sovereign debt they hold from their homes countries remained an issue.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.