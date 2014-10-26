FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus says bank results can expedite lifting of capital controls
October 26, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Cyprus says bank results can expedite lifting of capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Results of stress tests on Cyprus’s banking sector have shown a re-establishment of stability in the banking sector, and could expedite the complete lifting of capital controls, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said.

“It won’t be tomorrow but we shall commence the process of lifting the very last restrictions soon, in a gradual and staged manner,” Georgiades told Reuters.

The fact that the stress tests showed that a 1 billion euro buffer included in a 10 billion euro bailout programme would also materially push the island’s public debt down to about 103 percent of GDP in 2015, he said. Cyprus’s international lenders had forecast, without that adjustment, a ratio of 126 percent.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

