Bundesbank's Dombret says sceptical of European deposit insurance scheme

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Plans for a European deposit insurance scheme are lacking crucial prerequisites, Andreas Dombret, executive board member of Germany’s Bundesbank, said on Friday.

“I take a very sceptical view of the third pillar of the European banking union -- that is, the European deposit insurance scheme. The current plans lack crucial prerequisites for entering into such a framework,” he said according to the text of a speech given in New York.

The European Commission last month unveiled a scheme for EU deposit guarantees that Germany has criticised, saying the proposals were aimed at the mutualisation of banking sector risks and would set false incentives.

Dombret said a European deposit insurance scheme would result in Eurobonds being introduced through the back door. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)