FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank's Dombret says sceptical of European deposit insurance scheme
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 5:36 PM / in 2 years

Bundesbank's Dombret says sceptical of European deposit insurance scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Plans for a European deposit insurance scheme are lacking crucial prerequisites, Andreas Dombret, executive board member of Germany’s Bundesbank, said on Friday.

“I take a very sceptical view of the third pillar of the European banking union -- that is, the European deposit insurance scheme. The current plans lack crucial prerequisites for entering into such a framework,” he said according to the text of a speech given in New York.

The European Commission last month unveiled a scheme for EU deposit guarantees that Germany has criticised, saying the proposals were aimed at the mutualisation of banking sector risks and would set false incentives.

Dombret said a European deposit insurance scheme would result in Eurobonds being introduced through the back door. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.