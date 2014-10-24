FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank passes ECB stress test by wide margin - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank passed the stress test led by the European Central Bank by a wide margin with a core equity ratio of 8.8 percent compared to a minimum requirement of 5.5 percent, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In the preliminary test results, Germany’s flagship bank also posted a common equity tier one ratio of 12.6 percent in the so-called baseline scenario, meant to model economic conditions with mild growth, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The 130 banks participating in the ECB’s comprehensive assessment received partial and preliminary results of the health checks on Thursday. The ECB plans to publish final results on Sunday, Oct 26. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheana)

