FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says legal reserves cover most of EU fine
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank says legal reserves cover most of EU fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said its has set aside enough money to cover most of the 725 million euro ($985 million) fine levied by the European Union against the bank for its role in rigging benchmark lending rates.

“The settlement amount is already substantially reflected in the Bank’s existing litigation reserves and no material additional reserves will be taken for this settlement,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday for rigging financial benchmarks, with Deutsche Bank receiving the biggest fine. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.