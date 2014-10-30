UPDATE 1-Banks should not feel complacent after health check-EBA's Enria

(Adds EBA statement)

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The chairman of Europe’s banking watchdog the European Banking Authority (EBA) warned on Thursday that banks should not feel complacent after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) health checks, even those banks who passed them.

“The story is not over, even for the banks who passed it,” Andrea Enria said at a conference in Berlin.

Roughly one in five of the euro zone’s top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.

Some analysts have questioned how tough the tests were, but Enria said he believed they were robust and capable of restoring more trust in the banking sector.

In a statement later on Thursday, the EBA said “significant progress has been achieved in strengthening banks’ capital positions and identifying possible sources of risk”.

The test had “further dispelled uncertainty on asset valuation and contributed to identifying remaining vulnerabilities”, it added, but looking at a longer-term perspective there was still work to be done.