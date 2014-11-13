FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lautenschlaeger: ECB to assess lenders' plans to plug capital holes by year-end
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Lautenschlaeger: ECB to assess lenders' plans to plug capital holes by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Banks whose capital fell short in recent European Central Bank health checks have handed in plans to plug these gaps and will receive the ECB’s assessment by the end of the year, an ECB policymaker said on Thursday.

“We have received these plans ...on Nov 10, and are now in the process of thoroughly checking them with the aim to provide banks with an assessment before the end of the year,” Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said at an event in Stockholm.

Thirteen banks fell short and have given in plans, she said.

Reporting By Simon Johnson; writing by John O'Donnell, editing by John Stonestreet

