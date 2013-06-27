FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal wins EU approval for state-guaranteed EIB loans
June 27, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

Portugal wins EU approval for state-guaranteed EIB loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Portugal won EU regulatory approval on Thursday for providing state guarantees on 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in European Investment Bank (EIB) loans given to troubled Portuguese banks as part of efforts to boost its recession-hit economy.

The European Commission said the state guarantees, announced in December last year, complied with EU rules ensuring a level playing field in the 27-country bloc.

“Since the scheme ensures that participating banks do not derive any undue advantage from the state guarantee, it is in line with EU state aid rules,” the EU competition authority said in a statement.

Under the scheme, Lisbon will guarantee up to 2.8 billion euros of existing and new guarantees issued by Portuguese banks on an EIB loan portfolio of up to 6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

