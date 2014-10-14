FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU watchdog says problem with some allowances paid by banks
October 14, 2014

EU watchdog says problem with some allowances paid by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Some allowances being paid to bankers pose problems when it comes to complying with the European Union’s bonus cap, a top EU banking regulator said on Tuesday.

On payouts starting next year, bonuses for top bankers in the EU are capped at no more than fixed salary or twice that level with shareholder approval.

Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority, said the watchdog is due to publish shortly a report on whether allowances qualify as fixed pay and should be classified as a bonus.

“We found some problems with the formulation of the role based allowances because they are very discretionary,” Enria told the economic affairs committee of Britain’s upper chamber of parliament.

“They can be changed at the discretion of firm. In our view... there are concerns in some of these to qualify as fixed,” Enria added. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
