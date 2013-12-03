FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to fine 5 banks for rate rigging - source
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

EU regulators to fine 5 banks for rate rigging - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will fine five banks including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank for rigging yen Libor and Tibor interest rate benchmarks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The person said the other banks facing sanctions include Royal Bank of Scotland, JPMorgan and Barclays . UBS alerted the wrongdoing to the European Commission and will not be penalised.

The EU competition authority is expected to announce the fines for rigging Libor, Tibor and Euribor on Wednesday, a second person said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.