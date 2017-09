BRIEF-French biggest banks pass ECB tests

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank of France says:

* BNP Paribas’s common equity tier 1 ratio at 10.53 percent end-2013 adjusted for asset quality review versus initial 10.68 percent

* Societe Generale’s common equity tier 1 ratio at 10.67 percent end-2013 adjusted for asset quality review versus initial 10.89 percent

* Credit Agricole’s common equity tier 1 ratio at 10.79 percent end-2013 adjusted for asset quality review versus initial 10.97 percent

* BPCE’s common equity tier 1 ratio at 10.04 percent end-2013 adjusted for asset quality review versus initial 10.32 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)