Hellenic Bank says capital shortfall manageable via rights issue
October 26, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Hellenic Bank says capital shortfall manageable via rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank said on Sunday a shortfall in its capital buffers was manageable, with shareholders fully backing plans to raise fresh capital by December.

“Based on our plans, the money will be in the bank in early December,” chairwoman Irena Georgiadou told Reuters. Deutsche Bank was Hellenic’s global coordinator for a planned rights issue and Rothschild had been selected as its adviser, she said.

Georgiadou said the results of the European Central Bank’s comprehensive assessment of euro zone banks showed a capital shortfall of 105 million euros.

A shortfall of 176 million identified by Cyprus’ Central Bank in a news release did not cover conversion of debentures this year, or that 1 percent of non-convertible assets could be included, the bank said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Alexander Smith)

