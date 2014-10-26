BRIEF-HSH says faces challenges with EU after passing ECB stress test

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank says: * In the context of the ongoing EU state aid proceedings it will continue to deal with the strategic and structural challenges in a focused manner * Core Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) in the AQR of 10.0 percent, plus the 2.3 percent buffer from the capital protection clause, exceeds the required minimum ratio of 8.0 percent * In adverse scenario of stress test HSH Nordbank’s CET1 comes to 6.1 percent, exceeding minimum ratio of 5.5 percent.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze