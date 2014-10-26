FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HSH says faces challenges with EU after passing ECB stress test
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HSH says faces challenges with EU after passing ECB stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank says: * In the context of the ongoing EU state aid proceedings it will continue to deal with the strategic and structural challenges in a focused manner * Core Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) in the AQR of 10.0 percent, plus the 2.3 percent buffer from the capital protection clause, exceeds the required minimum ratio of 8.0 percent * In adverse scenario of stress test HSH Nordbank’s CET1 comes to 6.1 percent, exceeding minimum ratio of 5.5 percent.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.